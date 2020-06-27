Looking fashionable everyday

Dressing fashionably is not always about wearing the trendiest or most expensive clothes, it is all about being creative using the pieces at hand, modifying them and putting together new outfits.

All it takes are tiny tweaks to create a fresh, next-level look – one that most importantly helps underline your individuality and makes you feel good.

To look more fashionable, try:

Mixing prints: If you want to create bold, eye-catching outfits, mixing prints is a must. Mastering the art can be sometimes tricky but when you decide to, make sure the prints harmonise well together and you will be sure to turn heads.

Unusual colour combination: Trying a new colour combination can innovate a seemingly dull wardrobe and completely transform a look.

If you are ready to mix it up, be confident and begin with the primary colours – blue, red, and yellow. These colours look great colour-blocked, meaning wearing one colour as your top, and one as your bottom, or worn all together. Note that colours that are next to each other on the colour wheel look good when styled together, however, because others are on different sides doesn’t mean they don’t go together too.

Draped shoulders: For this, get a slightly over-sized blazer to create a shape that seems to add volume. Also, get a long blazer that will hit just below your hip or even a longer, mid-length blazer that will simply flow over anything you don’t want to draw attention to.

In addition, carry a clutch rather than a bag with a strap because your shoulders are busy already.

Belt it: Belts are definitely great accessories and they can make a dull or outdated outfit look fresh. Make sure the belts you use compliment your style because the right one will flatter the waist and accent your curves.

Shades: Nothing says casual-cool like an awesome pair of sunglasses. Whether worn on your face or on top of your head, a good pair of sunnies can always be utilised as a statement-making addition to any outfit.

Just find that perfect shades that fit your face shape and you are good to go!

Cool shoes: From cheeky and playful to sporty or modern, shoes that make a statement are the perfect way to upgrade your outfit. They can take your outfit from “good” to “knockout”.

Never talk yourself out of buying yet another pair of shoes, especially if it’s one that you love because one thing is for certain, you can never have enough shoes.

