Looking expensive on a budget

It is not necessary to spend a lot of money to look or feel like a million bucks. The truth is many styles we see and would love to recreate are not as expensive as they look.

You too can look expensive without breaking the bank. All you have to do is follow certain methods and adopt specific habits. Some of these tips include:

Choosing neutral colours: Yes, we need colourful clothes in our wardrobe, but then, it is also important to have some clothes that have neutral colours. Some of these colours are white, black, grey, navy blue, beige, brown, and so on. Neutral colours don’t go out of style and you can pair them with bright colours if you want.

Investing in staple pieces: These staple pieces are valuable and will serve you better in the long run. This means you will save money as well. Some staple pieces to consider are black dresses, pair of jeans, basic tees, flat leather shoes, etc.

Styling your hair: You don’t have to use the most expensive or latest wigs if you cannot afford them. Just make sure the ones you have stay clean all the time and the hair isn’t flying all over the place as a result of split ends. You can also try to learn a few simple and understated hairdos. For men, make sure your hair and beards are neatly cut.

Carrying a structured bag: Sometimes, the first accessories that other people tend to notice about you are your handbags and purses. Carrying a structured bag will elevate your style and make you feel expensive. Also, bags are easy accessories that can transform your outfits without much work. So, opt for bags that have edges, flat surfaces, and ones that hold their shape.

Paying attention to your shoes: A whole outfit can be built around shoes, and a fabulous look can also be ruined by untidy shoes. Make sure your shoes are in good shape and are well polished.

Get inspiration online: There are many applications you can install on your phone that can give you some style inspirations. These applications also help you with mixing and matching clothing items and colours. One of such phone applications is Pinterest.

Taking good care of yourself: No matter how many clothes you buy or rules you follow, if you do not take good care of your body, you won’t look good. So, get the right amount of sleep, stay hydrated, smell nice and stay clean always.





PHOTOS: Internet