I injured my right Knee about two weeks ago during football training. Despite all kinds of treatments, the pain has refused to go. Kindly let me know what else I should do.

Gideon(by E Mail)

In view of its importance in the body, a knee injury needs to be thoroughly investigated with physical examination, laboratory and Xray investigations. Therefore, if your knee injury does not improve within seven days of treatment, you will need to see a specialist doctor for proper treatment.