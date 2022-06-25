‘I feed our children with N30,000 monthly while my husband contributes no dime’

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned further hearing on a divorce suit brought by a woman, Dolapo Olatunde, against her husband, Dayo Akingbade till July 27.

Dolapo is seeking divorce on the grounds of irresponsibility, neglect and harassment by her husband.

The plaintiff, therefore, pleaded with the court to end their relationship.

She also appealed to the court to grant her custody of their three children, but make her husband fully responsible for their upkeep.

Dayo pleaded not liable to the charges brought against him.

Dolapo stated in her evidence that, “My husband from the outset of our marriage proved he was irresponsible. He didn’t carry out the normal traditional marital rites on my behalf and paid no bride price.

“My lord, Dayo constantly shirked his responsibility towards me, and our children in particular since the outset of our marriage.

“He does not give me and our children feeding allowance. I am solely responsible for their feeding and clothing.

“I now spend N30,000 on monthly basis to feed our children and this is obviously taking its toll on my business which I am afraid may crash any time from now.





“Dayo has no dream or plan for our children’s future.

“He has never shown interest in their education and refused to enroll them in school.

“Although I desire that our children studied in a private school, but the financial implication of this forced me to enroll our first and second children in a public primary school.

“I only pay for their books and examinations in this school, unlike our third child who I cough out N10,000 every term as his school fees and this apart from other expenses.

“Dayo is not bothered if our children go naked. I change their clothes on regular basis because as children they outgrow their clothing fast.

“He always accused me of nagging every time I called his attention to his shortcomings.

“My lord, Dayo has succeeded in frustrating me. His attitude towards me caused a setback in my life which prompted my decision to move out of his house. We have been living apart for about one and a half years now.

“My lord, I came to court so that it would make our divorce legal. There is hope of a brighter future with Dayo out of my life.

“I, therefore, entreat this honourable court to rule that we are no longer husband and wife.

“I also plead that the court put our children in my care, but make him responsible for their welfare, “the plaintiff begged the court.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, after she had heard the plaintiff, adjourned the case.