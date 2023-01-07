LGAs will enjoy autonomy under me as Ogun governor — Adebutu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Honourable Ladi Adebutu, has promised to ensure the 20 local government councils in the state enjoy autonomy if elected governor.

Adebutu made this known when his campaign trail went to Odeda Local Government Area of the state, where he donated a 500KVA transformer to the Camp community to alleviate their epileptic power problem being experienced over the last three years.

The scion of the billionaire pools magnate said the development of a state could only be rapid and the people at the grass roots enjoy good governance when local government councils are autonomous.

Adebutu, who was warmly received by the people of the council area, said his experience as one-time Commissioner I in the state’s Local Government Service Commission and as chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development stand him in good stead to do well for the people at the third tier of government.

He expressed his commitment to bettering the lots of the people of Ogun State with his Itura De agenda purposely designed to bring the desired relief to the people of the state.

He noted that Odeda having the seven out of its ten wards mainly known for agriculture and a good number of farm settlements will be provided with necessary supports to aid the development of agriculture and to encourage farmers.

The campaign team had earlier visited the palace of Osile of Oke-ona Egba, to receive the royal blessings of His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso.

The train also had a stop by at Obantoko and Osiele Wards where Baales, community leaders, religious leaders, youths, students, party faithful and loyalists warmly received the PDP candidates and the team.

The people of Odeda, where Adebutu addressed a large crowd, expressed their joy and commitment to vote the PDP at all levels, while stressing that they have endured enough hardship from the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

Also speaking at the event, Adebutu’s wife, Chief Adenike, thanked the people of Odeda for their support, berating the current government for lacking empathy.





She assured women of their inclusion in an Adebutu-led administration as he had promised 33 per cent women participation in his government.