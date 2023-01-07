IBEDC announces blackouts in Olubadan Palace, UI, Ibadan Poly, Army Baracks, others

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has announced notice of planned power outage between 8am-5pm daily, starting from 9th January till 3rd February, 2023, in some parts of Ibadan metropolis, Oyo State capital.

In a statement signed by the management read, “Dear esteemed customer, kindly note that due to a planned routine maintenance on the Ayede – Eleyele 132kV line by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“Customers in Akobo, Akinyele, Igboloyin, General Gas, Ojurin, Yawiri, Olorundaaba, Agbowo, Akanran, Nigerian Army Barrack, IITA, NISER, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway areas, Oje, Ogbere, Ogbere Tioya, Olunde, Olomi, Monatan, Iwo Road, Airport, New Ife Road, Alarere, Olubadan palace, Airforce, Kolapo Ishola estates, Alaki Isebi, Elelu, Papa, Old Ife Road, Oke Koto, Odo-Oba, Moniya, Orogun, Ojoo, Sango, Ibadan Poly Campus, University Of Ibadan Campus, Gbaremu Market Area,

Poly Road, Dugbe, ljokodo, Ajibode, Premier, Ologuneru, Housing Estate, Aerodome, Bodija, Express, Oke-Offa, Ogbere, Olunde, New Life, Crown Estate, Impact Business Radio, Olode, Papa, Isopako, Peace Quarters, Oba Akintayo, Eleyele Water Works, Shasha, Providence Estate, Gethsemane, Okoro, Oke Itunu, Alaro, Post Housing, Agbaje, Aba, Apata, Dumoye, Oluseyi, Olopometa, Awotan, Babalegba, Mercyland, Arometa, Apete and environs will be experiencing the outage

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and assure our customers of improved supply as the maintenance exercise is aimed at increasing capacity of the existing lines.” The statement concluded.