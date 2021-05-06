Dare Adeboye: Younger brother, Leke, mourns

As the news of the death of the third child and second son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor Dare Adeboye makes headlines, his younger brother Pastor Leke Adeboye, has mourned the loss.

Recall that Nigerian Tribune had reported that the 42-year-old cleric died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

It was gathered that the deceased, who was the Assistant Pastor- in-charge of Region (Youth) 35 of the church, had ministered the previous day. He was said to have retired to his bed and did not wake up.

His wife, Temiloluwa, was said to have raised the alarm.

According to an impeccable source, “Pastor Dare was not sick and did not complain of anything before the incident. Pastors in the church were summoned to pray for him, all to no avail.”

Several leaders of the church, who confirmed the incident said they could not comment on it.

The younger brother of the deceased, who is also the Personal Assistant to Pastor Adeboye, Pastor Leke Adeboye, though could not be reached as of the time of filing this report, appears to have mourned the death of his brother as he posted Bible passages with several pictures of his brother on his WhatsApp status as a consolation over the incident.

Leke Adeboye posted: “The righteous man perishes [at the hand of evil], and no one takes it to heart; Faithful and devout men are taken away, while no one understands that the righteous person is taken away [to be spared from disaster and evil] Isaiah 57vs1 AMP.”

He also posted: “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8 vs 38 to39.”