The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, has charged the government at all levels, organisations, and private individuals to give priority to youth development that will empower them not only for economic survival but also for future leadership roles.

Onyeme made this statement during the presentation of the Pioneer District Governor of the newly created Lions Club District 404 A-4 Nigeria, Lion (Dr) Kofoworola Jegede, in Akure, Ondo State Capital.

He described youth as the engine of growth and development in any society.

According to him, youths provide the necessary labour force for the production of goods and services and are critical to the economic development of any country, urging Nigerians to key into any project that will equip the youths.

While commending the Lions Club for the establishment of a youth empowerment and skills acquisition centre as one of its core programmes, the Delta Deputy Governor said it will go a long way towards turning youth into a major player and driver of national development.

“As the foundation of every society, no government can toy with the development of the youth. This is because it is what the youth are equipped with and implement when they grow up.

This is one of the reasons the Holy Bible admonished us in the book of Proverbs, chapter 22, verse 6, that we should train our children in the way they should go, and when they are old, they will not depart from it.

“Permit me to say that while we make selfless contributions towards the project, we should also, in our little ways, encourage our youths to always be positively engaged at all times to check societal ills and enthrone a society that we all will be proud of.

“I congratulate Lion Dr. Kofoworola Iyabo Jegede, who is being presented today as Lions Club District 404 A-4 District Governor and I can assure you that with all the programmes lined up, she is going to make a difference.”

In his lecture titled “Community Development and Impactful Roles Of Clubs And Associations In National Development”, Dr Felix Ale revealed that the roles of clubs and associations cannot be underplayed in community development as they have had a considerable impact on sustainable development.

“The Lions Club is indeed a good example of a very dedicated organisation for community development. The club is on a mission to serve, and it is a global club where individuals come together to give their valuable time and effort to improving their communities and the world at large”.





“The mission of its founding father is to empower Lions Club volunteers and partners to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian services and grants that impact lives globally and encourage peace and international understanding.

The vision of the club is to be a global leader in community and humanitarian service”.

Ale described Lion Jegede as a unique personality and indeed a woman of class and excellence, a model of compassion.

In her response, the new Governor of Lions Club District 404 A-4 Nigeria, Dr Kofoworola Jegede, appreciated Lions Club members for finding her worthy to be the governor of the district, adding that she would not take their support and the opportunity given to her for granted.

Jegede, however, pledged to work on the five global causes of the Lions Club, which are: Environment, Vision, Diabetes, hunger alleviation, and paediatric cancer.

