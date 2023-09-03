As part of activities lined up to mark his 100 days in office, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, inaugurated on Sunday five state-of-the-art mobile medical trucks aimed at providing medical services to hard-to-reach communities.

In the same vein, the governor commissioned the Women and Children Shelter at Katuru Road, Kaduna, to provide accommodation and other services to victims of gender-based Violence (GBV) and other abuses.

Represented by the state deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, he disclosed that the Mobile Medical Trucks being commissioned will boost healthcare services and enhance the well-being and survival of Kaduna State citizens.

“By what is intended, these trucks will further serve to close the geographic action gap for healthcare services. With these medical trucks, screening and diagnosis of ailments will be brought to the doorsteps of the citizens of Kaduna State.

“Our administration is committed to taking all necessary steps to make significant progress towards achieving universal health coverage. Our vision is to build and strengthen an enhanced health system that is adequately equipped, well-staffed with comprehensive, accessible, and affordable services, and oriented to deliver a distance standard of care.

“To this end, we undertook an innovative approach to better our state’s healthcare system. Among the initiatives we took, we procured state-of-the-art mobile diagnostic units, which will facilitate the provision of quality diagnostic services to our far-to-reach, hard-to-reach and other underserved communities.

“These mobile units will offer a range of services, including maternal, newborn, and child health interventions, radiology services, and all laboratory diagnoses of ailments such as malaria, HIV, hepatitis B and C, tuberculosis, and many more.

“They will also serve as vital tools for ongoing disease surveillance initiatives while strengthening basic clinical services such as referrals and linkages. They will equally provide a platform for regular advocacy, social and community mobilisation activities, and other campaigns,” the Governor said.

While commissioning the Women and Children Shelter, Governor Sani expressed displeasure over the magnitude of abuses that women and children are subjected to in society.

He, however, said that the facility being commissioned was initiated by the state government to provide support and assistance to women and children who have been affected by violence in private and public spaces with their families, communities, and workplaces.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…