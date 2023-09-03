Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tasked residents with the need to live in peace and harmony with one another, as well as embrace religious tolerance.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call at the weekend while speaking at the turbaning of a Veteran Journalist and Public Affairs Officer, Sheikh Alabi Adedoyin Akoshile, as Grand Khalifa, Lagos State Tijaniyya Forum (LASTIF), which was held at the Central Mosque, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Affairs, Abdullahi Jebe, assured that the current government would continue to support religious organisations in the state while promoting tolerance amongst various groups through the National Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

This was just as the governor said that the state government had put in place favourable policies to carry people of different religions and backgrounds along, affirming that NIREC was also doing enough to ensure harmony amongst people of different backgrounds, ethnic groups, and religions.

“All hands are on deck. We bring everyone together when the government is making a policy. We ensure that people are carried along because they are part of the policy.

“Tolerance and the uplifting of the living standards of the people are all that we are about in Lagos State.

“Government is about the people, and when you talk about the people, you talk about religion. There is no way the government can run a state without bringing together people of all religions.

“Religion is part of governance and Lagos has been the pacesetter of all the states,” he said.

“NIREC brings together people of all religions. We put our heads together. Lagos is the only state that brings people across all its local government areas to see the religious affairs of people.

“Muslims and Christians come together to see the affairs of the people. If there is any religious issue, they intervene to resolve the conflicts,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed optimism that the new khalifa would bring society closer to the government and, at the same time, bring the government closer to the people.





In his opening remark, the Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, prayed that God would grant the newly turbaned Grand Khalifa, Akoshile, the wisdom, strength, grace, and enablement to carry out the tasks ahead in the Forum successfully.

The New Grand Khalifa of Lagos State, Tijaniyya, thanked Allah for the grace and the state governor for honouring him with his presence at the event, as well as the leadership of the forum for giving him the opportunity to serve.

