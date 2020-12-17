Let’s focus on governance

IT is very troubling that at this period, many politicians are already heating up the polity in their race towards the general election in 2023. How can they be talking about the 2023 general election at a time when we need to sit up and rescue what is left of our struggling economy? The COVID-19 pandemic has rendered many nations bankrupt; the unemployment index has skyrocketed, leaving very little to be desired. This is not the way to go.

Governance is very important and therefore should not be joked with. We must rise and do the needful by making sure that all our representatives are held accountable and also that they do what they have been elected to do. Our economy needs a serious boost at such a time like this. The governors of the various states must look inwards and see how they can make things better for our people.

It is no longer news that many states are not viable and this should be a source of concern for every well-meaning Nigerian. Our representatives must focus on governance, particularly on good governance. This is indeed the way to go. We must pay very close attention to the struggles of our people who find it extremely hard to make progress while trying to make ends meet. The various sectors of our national life need revamping and we must do all we can, even if it involves asking for help from our foreign allies.

The local government must also be empowered to function appropriately. The local government is the closest to the people and this is made so because of its functions. Unfortunately, the political culture of our representatives has ensured repeatedly that the local government does not meet the needs and aspirations of our people. This is unacceptable.

Governance is sacred. It is not just a call to duty but also one which should be done dutifully and conscientiously. Except we change our retrogressive political culture, we are bound to fail and falter. Except we make and implement people-oriented policies, our people are bound to grope in penury, want and lack. Our representatives must face governance and see that we are the better for it. We must leave the politics of the 2023 general election for now and see that the welfare and upkeep of our people are protected. Nigeria belongs to us all and we must do all that we can to make it grow and prosper.

John Okoro,

Warri.

