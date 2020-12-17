The reopening of our borders

IT was indeed heartwarming when President Muhammadu Buhari announced the approval of the reopening of four of the nation’s land borders. This followed the submission of a report by the committee set up to examine the implications, led by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa announced the reopened borders as Seme, IIela, Maigatar and Mfun. Ahmed said: “I am here to just report that His Excellency the president approved the recommendations of the committee that I chaired with the Minister of Trade and Investment as member, Minister of Interior as member, Minister of Foreign Affairs as member, National Security Adviser as member and Comptroller General of Customs.

Speaking on the gains from the closure of the borders, Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, said that it enabled the nation’s security agencies to assess the problem of smuggling in the country.

Asked to name the gains of the border closure, he explained: “We have many advantages to the border closure. It has given the security agencies an opportunity to assess the problems at the borders particularly with regard to smuggling.

“Also, very important is the issue of importation of small arms and weapons into the country. That also has stopped.”

This is good and must be applauded but a note of caution is here required. We must ensure that our border operatives work in the overall interest of our people.

Eyiwunmi Balogun,

Lagos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE