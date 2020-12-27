Let us keep to existing COVID-19 control protocols —Akinfenwa

The Bishop of Ibadan Anglican Diocese, Reverend (Dr) Joseph Akinfenwa, has urged Nigerians to keep to the existing COVID-19 control protocols as recommended by the NCDC and the government as there is a widespread global trepidation of the second wave of COVID-19.

Akinfenwa noted that while the government is doing its bid to curtail the spread of the virus, the citizenry should observe all COVID-19 protocols as well as do away with all bad habit or lifestyle, embrace a regimen of food, exercise and lifestyle that promotes health and boost immunity.

He also expressed his delight on the return of security operatives to their duty posts after a long break as a result of the ENDSARS protest. According to him, it’s a great development which ensures the safety of all.

“We appeal to our security personnel, that beyond mere presence, they should please commit to effective service delivery. The gain we can all bring out of all that happened is for us to redouble efforts to forestall and to combat crime in our communities.

“The city of Ibadan has swelled with the influx of people for the holidays, and this has led to a major fallout of this influx of people is the phenomenal increase in traffic within the city, and the attendant traffic snarls and gridlock that this creates.

“We appeal to all and sundry to embrace good driving habits during this season, to go out with a vehicle only when necessary, and as much as possible , avoid rush hours and congested routes.”

He also urged Nigerians to continue to pray earnestly for the country, as the year runs to an end, and also to be security conscious.

“Recent events in our nation remind us of Psalms 146:3 in strong and telling ways, instructing us not to put our trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help. As we stand at a crossroads, let us pray earnestly to the Lord as the Psalmist did. He will answer our prayers and have mercy on our nation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BORDERLESS: Between Poverty Alleviation And Wealth Creation

Last Thursday, the World Bank stated that the number of the poor in Nigeria would increase by between 15 and 20 million over the next two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Bank country director in Nigeria, Shubhan Chaudhuri, who said this during the presentation of a report, Nigeria Development

POLITICAL ANALYSIS: Nigeria, The Drifting Ship

What has gone wrong with Nigeria? One of Nigeria’s greatest contributions to the literary world, the late Professor Chinua Achebe, endeavoured to provide an insightful answer to the teaser. In his classic 333-page book aptly entitled: There was a country, he wrote: “Most members of my generation, who were born before

‘Nigeria In Dire Need Of Restructuring And Ideological Rebirth’

We are very much like in a war situation even though we often shy away from admitting it. We live in denial on many issues and, as far as food production is concerned and being unable to feed the population, five factors are responsible. First, the weather has not been as favourable as required…

[FULL STORY] Outrage Greets Abduction Of Katsina Schoolboys

There was outrage across the country on Saturday as reports of the kidnap of an unspecified number of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State spread, bringing back memories of a similar incident in Chibok, Borno State in…

FLICKERS: For How Much Longer Can Nigeria Endure Buhari?

Two anecdotes, told by keynote speaker, Professor Adeolu Akande last week Wednesday, at a congregation of lawyers, drew the graph of the gripping state of the Nigerian union, in the most spellbinding manner. Two other narratives which strengthened his argument, came in the form of news stories which dominated the media during the same week. The first anecdote by Akande, Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission…

VOICE OF COURAGE: …ICC Light On Nigeria

THE festering evil in Nigeria has been going on as if it has the whole world under its feet and that no one would call it to question. Human life has become much worthless than those of cows under it and much consequences are at stake for toying with the life of those precious animals in this our country…

Yoruba: Put On Your Thinking Cap

I found the piece published here today a compelling read. Titled “The Chinese and Fulani Only Need Patience with Yoruba over South-west Nigeria”, it was authored by my “egbon”, Dr. Babafemi A. Badejo. Please enjoy it! “On December 6, 2020, Aderinwa was on my mind as I played golf at the Sadique Baba Abubakar…