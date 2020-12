Lokoja clergy honoured with Doctor of Excellence award

Founder and Senior Pastor of the God of Possibilities Theological Seminary, Lokoja, Kogi State, Prophet (Dr) Stephen Adehuwa (JP), has received the honorary Doctor of Excellence in Leadership and Humanitarian Services of the Global Socio-Economic and Financial Evolution Network (GSFEN), an affiliate of the United Nations, Asian University International, University of Pelita, American Albanian Academy of Sciences and Arts, USA.

The representative of GSFEN and its affiliate, Professor Blessing Lawal, stated that the award was conferred on Prophet Adehuwa based on his outstanding performance in leadership, peace, humanitarian actions and community development in the past years in the northern part of the country.

While he encouraged the audience to keep giving their very best toward national peace and development, Lawal charged Adehuwa and other awardees not to rest on their oars by continuing to give their best to humanity.

Also at the event, Prophet Adeniyi Olusola was given the honorary Doctor of Excellence in Leadership and Humanitarian Services, while Pastor Olusola Emmanuel and Prophetess Promise Stephen were appointed GSFEN Ambassadors of Peace.

According to Professor Lawal, the awardees have joined over 700 ambassadors of GSFEN in 90 countries around the globe.

Dignitaries present at the award ceremony included a Senior Special Assistant to the Kogi State governor, Honourable Benjamin Atomode; General Chairman, Northern Zone, Atunbi Jesu K & S, Reverend (Dr) Gbenga Emmanuel (JP) and Evangelist Amos Adeyemi (Alade Ogo).

