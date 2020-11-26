Lekki Port LFTZ assures FG of timely completion of Lekki port

THE Lekki Port LFTZ has assured the Federal Government of timely completion of the N6 billion Lekki deep seaport. The firm gave the assurances when the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi paid the project an on-the-spot-inspection visit recently.

Speaking during the visit of the Minister, Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Du Ruogang assured stakeholders that notwithstanding the delays occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lekki Port team will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the project is completed and delivered on schedule and to the set standard.

“We are grateful to our Honourable Minister for finding time to visit the site to assess the level of progress made on the project,” Ruogang said.

Also speaking after the site tour, Alhaji Bode Oyedele, one of the Directors on the Lekki Port board of directors representing Lagos State Government, expressed gratitude to the Minister for the visit, stating that this gesture has clearly shown that the Federal Government is a major and willing partner in changing the narrative of port infrastructure in Nigeria.

“I equally thank the Honourable Minister for this visit. Nothing gives us excitement other than this because it goes to show that both Lekki Port and the Federal Government are sailing on the same ship to improve infrastructure in the maritime sector,” Oyedele said.

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited is a special purpose vehicle through which the Lekki Deep Sea Port project is being delivered. The promoters of the project are China Harbour Engineering Company, Tolaram Group, Lagos State Government and the Federal Government through the NPA.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…