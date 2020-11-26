Terminal operators visit NPA, assure management of support

THE Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) has promised to support the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in replacing some of the items lost to the recent attack on its headquarters by suspected hoodlums.

The Chairman of STOAN, Princess Vicky Haastrup, said this in Lagos recently when she led the port operators on a visit to the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman to sympathize with her and the NPA Executive Management over the attack, which led to the burning of a section of the NPA headquarters. Haastrup described the attack as “sad and mind-boggling”.

She said, “We are most saddened by what we have seen. It’s actually beyond anybody’s comprehension that so much carnage and destruction could be done to a government property particularly NPA.

“I can imagine what the NPA management has gone through. It must be a very difficult and sad period for you because you put together so much and then some hooligans somewhere can just come and carry out this level of damage to the property.

“We sympathize with you and that is why we all decided that we want to pay you a courtesy visit to let you know that we are with you and we are equally very sad because this is a government establishment where we all benefit from and are a part of and as well enjoy support with your team of management.

“All the terminal operators in Nigeria are all well represented. I assure you that as terminal operators, we are ready to support especially in replacing some of your office equipment.

Hadiza Bala Usman, while expressing appreciation to the terminal operators for the visit, said NPA is going through a difficult period but assured that the Authority remains resilient.

STOAN members on the visit included representatives of ENL Consortium, APM Terminals, PTML Terminal, TICT, ABTL, P&CHS, and ECM Terminal.

