Lawmaker representing Abia Central Senatorial District,, Senator Darlington Nwokocha has called on Nigerian and African governments to take deliberate steps towards enacting laws that will prevent irresponsible mining and resource exploitation from having harmful effects on the environment.

Speaking at the sidelines of the ongoing World Bank/International Monetary Fund 2023 meeting held in Marrakech, Morocco, Nwokocha frowned at the practice whereby Oil and Gas companies engage in damage control measures after their activities have done much damage to the environment rather than taking standard preventive measures before exploration and exploitation.

His words: ” Climate change is ravaging Africa and the world and there is no limitation to its effects. Gas flaring and other factors that are man-made can be prevented if appropriate legislation is put in place.

“What the advanced economies do is to come to Africa, throw notable standard practices into the winds and as they carry out their exploitations. When devastation sets it, they come back for compensation.”

According to him, what needs to be done as far as the conversation in such gathering as the W’Bank/IMF meeting is concerned is to institute proper legislation that will guard against the immediate and future damages to the ecosystem.

The theme for the 2023 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is “Global Action, Global Impact”.

It is taking place in person from Monday, October 9, through Sunday, October 15 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Keystones of the Annual Meetings are the Plenary session, the Development Committee and the International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings. Other featured events include regional briefings, press conferences, and fora focused on international development, the global economy, and financial markets.

While explaining further, the Minority Whip of the Nigerian Senate said that aside from damaging effects on the environment, such unwholesome practices are also instrumental to incidences of coup ‘de tat and other crises in the continent of Africa.

