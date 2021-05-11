LASRERA tasks staff on ethics, professionalism

The Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) has tasked its staff members on the need to embrace ethical standards and best practices in their operations

The advice was offered to the staff members during a training session as part of efforts of equipping them with requisite knowledge and capacity for best practices.

The purpose of the training, according to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, was to build a team of well-trained and dedicated staff for the agency.

The special adviser stated that the training provided ample opportunity for the staff of LASRERA; to review and reflect on the changes being witnessed by the agency in order to continue to sanitize the real estate industry towards engendering best professional practices in the sector.

Benson-Awoyinka said: “As a team member of LASRERA, practitioners in the sector are bound to ask us many questions, lodge complaints and make different requests from us including the general public, hence the need for us to be prepared to provide clear answers to all these enquiries as much as possible. This is one of the benefits of this in-house training.”

She emphasised the need to follow the template of a customer-friendly approach for effective service delivery of the Lagos T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda, especially the “Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy” pillar of the agenda where the activities of the agency fall.

In her words: “As representatives of this agency, we must give adequate information needed to instill public confidence in our activities. We must maintain positive dispositions when dealing with real estate practitioners and the general public.”

The special adviser expressed the hope that the training session will further build the abilities of the participants on how to drive the present administration’s vision policy of safeguarding and protecting investments and investors across the state.

One of the facilitators during the training session, Mr Nduka Mba-Uzoukwu who spoke on Customer Service Excellence, opined that sustaining the state government’s goals in service delivery would ensure a great experience for the stakeholders in the state’s real estate market.

He commented that customer experience across all service points of the Agency must be excellent, adding that emotions must be guarded when dealing with Stakeholders to achieve the Agency’s desired vision.

In the same vein, the Chief Executive Officer, Customer Focused Company Ltd, Mrs Ope Wemi Jones, discussed on Sales and Customer Service training for customer service representatives while the Managing Consultant, Canadian Software Development Company, Mr Akinyele Oladeji, emphasised on LASRERA’S registration portal.

