Lagos grants 6,015 permits, extends devt plans to 30 communities

The Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development said it has granted 6,015 approvals out of 10,281 planning permit applications received for various uses ranging from residential to commercial, mixed use and institutional among others in the last one year.

Besides, the state authority said it has also extended Development Plans to 30 communities across different Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, while stating these during the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing in Alausa, added that government has also initiated the process of Electronic Planning Permit to enhance the ease of doing business in the state and in furtherance of the smart city objective.

Salako explained that his ministry prepared Local/ Action Plans for the communities through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority(LASPPPA).

The communities that have had their Local/ Action Plans so prepared are:

Lafiaji Action Area Plan(2021-2031) in Eko District, Abule Oja Action Area Plan (2021-2031), Ajiwe Action Area Plan(2021-2031), Review of Maiyegun and Action Area Plan of an Extension to Aparakaja Casia/Abiodun Dada.

“The ministry also undertook the review of Ojodu Core Action Area Plan and prepared Ilo Awela Community Action Area Plan, Igbogbo Core Action Area Plan and Ologunebi Excised Village Action Area Plan as well as Shasha Oguntade Action Area Plan and Ladipo Osoro Action Area Plan among others,” he said.

Salako noted that the state would derive maximum benefits from the preparation of the Action Area Plans, including the effective control and proper development guide within its jurisdiction, functional land use pattern and arrangements, good road networks while urban regeneration of the slum environment would be achieved.

Other benefits, according to him, included the provision of enabling environment for category of land uses, such as industrial, commercial, institutional and residential as well as investments in a sustainable manner.

The commissioner also explained that the development plans would bring about the provision of quality infrastructural developments within the planned area and guarantee a sustainable physical environment during the stipulated planning period.

He added that in pursuit of the THEMES Agenda, the ministry also prepared Development Guide Plans for some excised villages in the state.

“In same vein and with due cognition of the need to extend physical planning administration to Non-Schemed Areas, Development Guide Plans are being prepared to make the excised villages more sustainable” he said

According to the commissioner, development guide plans were prepared for the following villages in different Local Government Areas of the state

“The areas include Onimedu Eleputu, Lakowe, Adeba, Bogije, Igando-Oja and Awoyaya in Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A; Ajangbadi, Kemberi and Ketu Ijanikin in Ojo L.G.A; Parafa and Gberigbe in

Ikorodu L.G.A and; Sangotedo and Langbasa in Eti-Osa LGA.

“Development Guide Plans were also extended to Suberu-Oje in Alimosho L.G.A; Apa (Parcel A) in Badagry LGA; Ibowon in Epe L.G.A and; Tedi in Amuwo-Odofin LGA,” the commissioner said.

In line with the THEMES Agenda, Salako said the state government would be embarking on the creation of a new Micro City as part of regeration plan for Otto and Otumara slum communities.

He disclosed that the new city with better urban aesthetics would complement the proposed revamping of the National Arts Theatre by the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria -led Committee of Bankers.

The commissioner said “The Micro City will be delivered with the upgrade of existing socio-economic amenities like hospitals, schools, market, water etc. to be upgraded in-situ.”

According to him, there would be preservation and conservation of ecologically sensitive land spaces such as buffer zones, earth drain, floodplains and waterfronts as well as the creation of new visible economic activity centre , including residential-led mixed use.

