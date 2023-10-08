The Ogun State High Court has set aside the execution of the court judgment earlier delivered over 4500 hectares of land belonging to 14 communities in Sagamu area of the State.

Justice Tajudeen Okunsokan of the High Court, Sagamu, said the execution of the earlier judgement in favour of Oso-Edu family represented by Oniraniken of Iraniken, Sagamu, Oba Adewale Adeniji, Chief Nurudeen Sanni and Prince Segun Ogunkoya has been set aside.

Nigerian Tribune recalled that there had been long tussle over the possession of the large expanse of land by Oba Adeniji in Okerala; Igbo Iwaju; Torogun; Simawa; Ajebo; Ewu Ogundipe; Ewu Ololo; Alahun; Apena Seriki; Erungben communities.

The monarch and two others had argued that the land belongs to Oso-Edu Family, following a judgement delivered by Justice AA Babawale, in a suit marked HCS/27/2015, on April 18, 2018.

Whereas, the trio of Fasasi Tiamiyu; Olalekan Sulaimon; Saula Oseni and others, had in June 2020, filed an application before the court, seeking for an order to set aside the execution of the judgement obtained by Oba Adeniji and others.

Tiamiyu and others in the Certified True Copies (CTC) sighted by the Nigerian Tribune, claimed not to be parties to the Suit leading to the award of the earlier judgment, until they got to know about the judgement and subsequent execution.

They argued that the claimants in the land dispute were not known to the affected communities.

Justice Okunsokan dismissed the claimants’ objection to the Suit on the ground that the applicants lacked the locus standi.

He said that the affidavits deposed to in support of the application evidently established that the applicants have what it takes to institute the court action.

He explained that in as much as the facts of the application supported that the applicants were not privy or part of the Suit leading to the earlier judgment on land, the action is not binding on them.

