Lagos will not tolerate illegal health practices, HEFAMAA warns proprietors of health facilities

By Subair Mohammed
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi

An agency of the Lagos State Government, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA has advised proprietors of private health facilities across the state to adhere strictly to stipulated standards and guidelines to guarantee public safety and avoid being sanctioned by the government.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Abiola Idowu gave the advice following the agency’s clamping down on a private medical laboratory, Acouns Medical Diagnostic Laboratory for violating the state government’s directives on COVID-19 testing.

Apart from running COVID-19 tests for the public illegally without an approval from the government, Idowu disclosed that the laboratory which is located at Biporal Shopping Arcade, Banana Island, Ikoyi is situated within a drugstore, an act which also goes against the rules guiding the situation of pharmacy in the state.

She disclosed further that the State government had approved seven private laboratories for COVID-19 testing therefore it is prohibited for non-accredited laboratories to carry out COVID-19 tests while stressing that such practices could endanger citizens’ lives.

The seven approved private laboratories Idowu stated includes Total Medical Services, SynLab, 54 Gene, Medbury Medical Services, Biologix Medical Services, 02 Medical Services and Clina Lancent Laboratories and this she said aimed at expanding the testing capacity of the State for COVID-19.

 “The laboratories were selected and approved by the State Ministry of Health to carry out COVID-19 test after a rigorous accreditation and validation process by HEFAMAA and the Lagos State Bio-Bank,” she stated.

She stressed further that “Lagos state government will not tolerate any form of illegal health practices in the state. Health security is an integral part of public security which is the primary duty of the government. I therefore urged the general public to continue to support the government in its fight against quackery and illegal operation of facilities by reporting those behind such acts to relevant government agencies.

A director in the Agency, Dr Godswill Iboma who led the Inspection team also advised members of the public to be cautious and desist from patronizing any health care provider without the display of the HEFAMAA logo or prove of registration with the Agency as well as report any suspicious health care facility to the Agency.

 

