Lagos transfers five COVID-19 patients to Ogun
IPPIS: Buhari Approves Immediate Payment Of University Lecturers Withheld Salaries
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate payment of the February and March, withheld salaries of lecturers in federal universities who have not registered in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made this disclosure in a
COVID-19: UN Study Reveals ‘Baffling’ Inequality In Distance Learning
A study by the United Nations (UN) and some partners has revealed a "baffling" disparity in digitally-based distance learning around the world. This is coming amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has forced the closure of schools in 191 countries, leaving most of the world's students at home
COVID-19: Another WHO Staff Tests Positive In Bauchi
The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday confirmed that another official of World Health Organisation (WHO) has tested positive of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of active cases in the state to three. The Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this