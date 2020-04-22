Lagos transfers five COVID-19 patients to Ogun 

The Lagos State government has transferred five of the newly discovered 59 cases of COVID-19 to an isolation centre in Ogun State, bringing the total number of cases to 8.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Four males and five females COVID-19 patients having recovered fully and tested negative twice to the virus were on Tuesday discharged from the isolation centre .

The tweet read: “59 new #COVID19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on April 21, 2020. Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos now stands at 438.

“Five of the cases previously reported in Lagos State have been transferred to Ogun State.

“The cheering news is that nine more fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; five females and four males including a foreign national; of Poland have been discharged after testing negative to further #COVID19 screening.”

