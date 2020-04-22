As a result of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and cases continue to rise on daily bases, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has expressed fears over the safety of its members and the elderly in Nigeria.

The fears, according to the union is based on the medical expert’s revelation that coronavirus is unfriendly with the aged people, while those above 65 years old are the worst hit and hardly survive the pandemic if contacted.

Against this background, the NUP said it has lockdown all its activities from April 24 to May 27, 2020; and appealed to all pensioners and elderly people to obey all the directives of the government and observed all the protocols by staying at home within this period.

In a statement issued by the General Secretary of NUP, Elder Actor Zal, the union restated his earlier call for the inclusion of pensioners in the government palliative and relief materials being distributed to cushion the effects of the lockdown on the citizens.

The statement read: “Having critically analysed the situation in the country upon the ravaging Covid-19 epidemic, the national headquarters has decided to extend the shutdown of its activities from 24th April to 27th May 2020.

“In line with the last press release from this office dated 24th march 2020 and the increasing numbers of coronavirus victims in our country, it became very necessary for safety measures to extend the shutdown of the union’s activities for the next one month, especially as the medical experts have revealed that coronavirus is unfriendly with the aged people above 65yrs old.

“Therefore, the union activities shall resume officially on Wednesday 27th of May 2020by which time we expect this pandemic to have been contained to the bearest minimum and a vaccine for the virus would have been found.

“However this decision is subject to a further directive by the federal government/state government on the ongoing lockdown.

“Equally, we wish to appeal to the federal government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) to consider the inclusion of pensioners in the palliative packages as requested earlier in our press release of Wednesday 15th April 2020.”

