Lagos to enforce traffic laws through TSM ― Commissioner

Lagos State government, on Wednesday, said with the introduction of Traffic Management Solution (TMS) in the state, the issue of controversy surrounding the operation of law enforcement personnel and alleged traffic violators would be put to rest.

TMS is a technologically-driven device to reduce human interface, eliminate traffic congestions on the roads and manage violations of traffic laws.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Frederick Oladeinde, made this known at a press briefing, while speaking on the introduction of the device, at a press conference held in Alausa, Ikeja, declaring that the hallmark of the new device was transparency.

According to the commissioner, the device which would be used by both the Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) in their operations is linked to the control room where every activity will be monitored.

He said Lagosians would experience transparency at its peak with the use of the TMS as it would expose in details violations with the provision of video and picture evidence to aid the resolution process and give specific financially penalties within the ambit of the Law, adding that the recently launched body camera for law enforcement operatives would also compliment the new device.

“TMS is a traffic law compliance initiative that allows the real-time capture of picture and video evidence of road traffic and vehicle compliance violations as they occur with the use of the handheld devices.

“In line with the Smart City status of the state, this innovation will align with traffic management structure on traffic law violations and compliance checks as well as the following: Resolution of the perennial traffic gridlock issues caused by traffic violations within the state.

“Eradication of fine payments controversy between the traffic law enforcement officers and violators as only electronic payments guarantee the clearance of a violation from the violator’s list.

“Offender may choose to visit a Traffic Court and present the violation number for the violation he/she wishes to challenge electronic verification of the authenticity of drivers’ licenses, vehicle licenses and number plates which will significantly assist in achieving the goal of clamp down on motorists with fake licenses and number plates,” the commissioner stated.

Oladeinde said it was Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s goal to modernize operations and simplify enforcement by eliminating situations that facilitate impediments and cause counterproductive results on roads.

He, however, enjoined Lagosians to support the initiatives of Sanwo-Olu- led administration, being a pointer to a better transportation sector as promised at the beginning of his journey in 2019.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos to enforce traffic laws through TSM

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Lagos to enforce traffic laws through TSM