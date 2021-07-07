Another PDP Rep member dumps party, defects to APC

Barely 24 hours after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost four members of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State to the All Progressives Congress (APC), another lawmaker, Honourable Jonathan Gaza from Nasarawa State, on Wednesday, defected to the ruling party.

The defection letter of Gaza, who is representing Keffi/Karu/Kokona Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State, was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, amid jubilations by members of the APC

In the letter, the lawnmaker cited division in the state chapter of the PDP as the reason for defecting the APC

The defection was witnessed by a delegation from Nasarawa State led by the state governor, Mr. Abdullahi Sule.

The delegation also included former governors and now Senators Abdullhai Adamu, and Umaru Tanko al–Makura, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, Honourables Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, Mohammed al–Makura, Joseph Kigbu, state chairman of the APC, Chief John Mamman; state secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Bello, among others.