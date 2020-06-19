Lagos reiterates commitment to boost entertainment, tourism

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to the growth and development of the entertainment and tourism sector in the state.

This statement was made during the account of stewardship to celebrate, one year in office of the Administration of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in Lagos recently.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile Yusuf, said that the administration would not relent in giving its unflinching support to the entertainment and tourism sector, adding that the sector remains one of the prioritised development agendas of the administration- THEMES project.

The commissioner noted that Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board had in the last 365 days recorded an impressive level of progress in ensuring adequate monitoring, enforcement and censoring of film production, marketing and distribution across the state.

While calling on film practitioners and other stakeholders in the industry to fulfill their obligations by obtaining necessary permits and documentation, she specified that monitoring and enforcement is crucial in the film industry in order to curb the sale and distribution of uncensored and pirated films. “This, on its own is to boost the film industry by ensuring that film productions are protected as an intellectual property.”

Akinbile Yusuf noted that the number of registered and licensed cinemas in the state is now 20 with the addition of seven new ones in the last one year.

She said further that as part of effort to assist movie practitioners to gain legal financial support, the state government also endorsed Messrs James Amuta Production Company Ltd and Lafrique Promedia Limited (Entertainment 9JA) during the period under review.

She explained the effort of the administration in bringing to a halt the deficit in film production infrastructure by designing the concept of Film Village.

“The good news we have for you today is that we have been able to secure 85 hectares of land at Ejirin in Epe Division of the state for film production. This will serve as an avenue to build and explore the entertainment sector bringing to fore the talents and creativity of entertainers alike.”

She, however, made it known that the project is a long term one and the implementation arrangement is by Public-Private Partnership. “Hence, the state government is calling on interested investors to key into the worthy project.”

