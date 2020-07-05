JUST IN: Lagos govt discharges 45 fully recovered COVID-19 patients

Lagos State government on Sunday said 45 additional COVID-19 patients, comprising 18 females and 27 males, including four foreign nationals were discharged from the state isolation facilities to reunite with the society, having fully recovered and tested negative to the virus.

The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known while giving an update on the pandemic, saying the patients were discharged from the state isolation centres, including Eti-Osa (LandMark), Onikan, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

According to 19 patients were discharged from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 11 from Onikan and 15 from LUTH isolation centres,

bringing the total number of those so far discharged to 1740 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

This was just as Governor Sanwo-Olu reminded Lagosians that it was now a criminal offence in the state for anyone to go out without using a facemask, urging the citizens to continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by the government to achieve a COVID-19FreeLagos.

“Good people of Lagos, today, 45 #COVID19Lagos patients; 18 females and 27 males including 4 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 19 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 11 from Onikan and 15 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19.

“This brings to 1740, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

“Remember, it is now a criminal offence in Lagos State to go out without using a facemask. Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID19FreeLagos,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

