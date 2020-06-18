Lagos postpones BECE indefinitely

The Lagos State government has announced the indefinite postponement of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A statement by the Lagos State Examinations Board signed by its spokesman, Supo Gbadegesin, said the postponement was informed by the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the precautionary steps taken to combat its spread.

The statement notified the general public, “especially all duly registered public and approved private junior secondary schools in the state, that 2020 BECE earlier scheduled to commence from Tuesday, 16th to 23rd June, 2020 has been postponed till further notice.

“Kindly note that as soon as the state government issues directives on the reopening of schools, the new dates approved by the appropriate authorities shall be communicated to all stakeholders.”

