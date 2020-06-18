Oyo CASSON lays foundation for permanent secretariat

Chairman, Counselling Association of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, Professor Stephen Ayankeye, has advised the Federal Government not to reopen schools en masse, saying there is a need to consider a batch-by-batch reopening of schools at all levels.

Professor Ayankeye gave the advice at the foundation laying ceremony of the association’s permanent secretariat located at Otun Agba-Akin, old Ibadan/Oyo Moniya Road, Friday, June 12, 2020.

He said he agreed with the plan to open schools for the final year students only in order to reduce the number of students who would gather together in school settings.

“I will encourage government to allow them to resume so they can take their final examinations as long as the rule of social distancing is kept,” he said.

On the foundation of the new secretariat, he noted that the association had been renting and paying huge amounts for spaces for some years.

“A few years ago, there was a move that we would need a permanent site for our secretariat and to the glory of God, a donation was made by our own brother, a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Dr. Joshua Oyebamiji, popularly known as ‘Akosemose’,” he said.

He added that the foundation laying ceremony was a unique day in the history of Oyo State CASSON and Nigeria.

While appreciating and acknowledging the donor for the kind gesture, he hinted that “the intention of the land donor was to give the association a complete building, but certain circumstances would not allow that. However, he still went ahead to release this new portion of land to us free of charge.”

The secretary-general, CASSON, Professor Emmanuel Awoyemi, who represented the national president, Professor Elizabeth Egbochukwu, said the national body acknowledged the efforts of Oyo State CASSON leadership and members toward upholding the vision of the founding fathers of the association at all times.

He said, “Oyo State CASSON is only living its name as a pacesetter’s state, as it is the only state with a permanent secretariat right now, among others. The president is of the opinion that you choose people of integrity to monitor the project.”

The chairman, Development Committee, Dr Remi Akinrinola, implored every member of the association to contribute their quota toward the completion of the secretariat so that Oyo State CASSON’s dream of owning a secretariat can become a reality.

In his remarks, Honourable Oyebamiji said the donation grew out of his determination to always contribute his quota towards counselling nationwide.

He appreciated the leadership and members of the association for their cooperation and promised his unflinching support for the association.

Also in attendance at the event were the permanent secretary, Oyo State TESCOM, Mrs Grace Oderinde; head, Guidance and Counselling Department, University of Ibadan, Professor Chioma Asusu; former chairman, Oyo CASSON, Professor Ayo Hammed; and executive members of Oyo State CASSON, among others.

