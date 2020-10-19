EndSARS: Akeredolu sets up judicial panel of inquiry

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Monday, approved the constitution of an 8- member Judicial Panel of inquiry to look into complaints by members of the public on alleged illegal activities of officers of Nigeria Police Force in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, who said the panel is put in place to investigate cases of brutality and human rights violations committed by operatives of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in the state.

He disclosed that the decision to put the Committee in place is in line with the decision taken at the last virtual National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja, on Friday, October 16, 2020

The panel, which is headed by retired Justice Retired High Court Judge, Hon. Justice Salisu Adesola Sidiq (Rtd) with Mr Lanre Amuda as the Secretary of the Committee, has six months to conclude its assignment.

Other members of the Committee include: Mrs Banke Oloba as the Representative of Civil Society groups, Mr Ifeanyi Odili Representative of Civil Society group as Member, Mr Samuel Adetuyi, retired Commissioner of Police.

Others include; Mr Oluyemi Fasipe, youth representative, Mr Leo Ologun, representative of the office of the state Attorney-General and Mr Sunday Oyewole, a representative from the National Human Rights Commission

“The Terms of Reference of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry is as follows; to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extrajudicial killings by the police in Ondo State;

“To evaluate evidence and draw a conclusion on the validity of complaints, and to recommend compensation and other remedial measures; and

“To carry out any other assignment that may be deemed necessary pursuant to this purpose.

“The Judicial Panel of Inquiry has six months to conclude its assignment and submit its report.”

Members of the Panel of Inquiry will be inaugurated on Tuesday by 1 pm.

