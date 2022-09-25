Lagos moves to avert traffic crisis in Lekki, adopts e-call-up for seaport

Ahead of the commencement of operations of the $1.5bn Lekki Deep Seaport, the Lagos State Government is set to adopt the electronic-call-up system for articulated vehicles along the Lekki-Epe corridor to address the expected traffic surge that will trail the commencement of operations of the port.

In a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs Unit of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, the State Government said it is considering engaging Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) Ltd, the firm handling the Electronic-Call-Up system along the Apapa and Tin-Can ports access roads, for Lekki Deep Seaport E-Call-Up system.

According to the statement, “In furtherance of the development of industries, and in particular the commencement of operations in Lekki Deep Sea Port which will impact traffic flow along the Lekki/Epe corridor, the Lagos State Government has met with transport Stakeholders to discuss strategies to improve and manage traffic in the axis.

“Commissioner for Transportation Dr Frederic Oladeinde said the move is imperative to avert the traffic challenges similar to the one experienced at Apapa and Tin-Can Port.

“Oladeinde mentioned that large number of trucks are expected to ply the Lekki Epe axis when the Lekki Deep Sea Port commence operations noting that the State Government is being proactive to ensure trucks are properly managed through effective Call Up System hence the need for continuous review through Stakeholders’ forum.

“Also speaking at the meeting, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation Hon. Sola Giwa said the State Government’s partnership with Trucks Transit Parks Ltd, an electronic truck call-up solution provider worked effectively in managing the menace of trucks in Apapa Tin Can Port.

“He said same experience used to solve Apapa gridlock will be replicated at the Lekki Epe axis when the area starts experiencing influx of trucks as a result of Port activities.





“Messrs Truck Transit Parks made a presentation to replicate the E-call up system already in use to manage truck movement at Apapa and Tincan Ports which has yielded success in bringing sanity to the area, for further review.

“Stakeholders in attendance agreed to work together in ensuring that the proposed traffic management system works to the benefit of all.”

Recall that construction operations on the Lekki Deep Seaport is expected to be completed next month, October 2022 even though the lack of rail connection to the port has drawn concerns from stakeholders who have predicted a repeat of the Apapa gridlock menace along the Lekki-Epe corridor if the port commences operation without rail Services.