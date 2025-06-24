Politics

Lagos LG polls: Sanwo-Olu charges APC candidates, leaders on victory

Bola Badmus
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Ahead of the July 12, 2025 council elections holding across Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday charged all the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, leaders and stakeholders to work for the ruling party’s victory.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this charge during a Stakeholders’ Special Engagement with him ahead of the elections, which took place at Lagos House, Marina, and attended by members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the State Executive Council, APC exco members, Federal and state lawmakers, party candidates, among others.

The governor enjoined all the party members to be united, work together and campaign in all the nooks and crannies of the 57 council areas to ensure that all the APC chairmanship and councillorship candidates win the local government elections.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the message of President Bola Tinubu to APC faithful on the forthcoming elections is for the party leaders and members to ensure the party victory in Lagos, saying that members and chieftains must ensure that they reach out and “let the people see those that they want to vote for,” while also ensuring that nothing was taken for granted.

“Every election is local. Don’t take anything for granted. Go and work; go and engage. Go and touch everyone that needs to be reached. Let the people see those that they want to vote for. Let the people know the candidates they want to vote for.

“We must come out in our large numbers to campaign for our candidates. We must go out and cast our votes and wait for them to count our votes. We must wait for them to announce our results.

“We have come here to encourage ourselves. Let us go out and campaign for all the candidates. Let us go out and ensure a huge victory is for them. From the victory, let us see that indeed, the APC is a validly supported party in Lagos State.

“We are a party that is committed. We don’t take people for granted, and we want the best for our people at all times. We in Lagos State APC will abide fully with the constitution. We will obey and follow all of the guidelines that have been set out by LASIEC. We will do the right thing at all times,” he said.

Speaking during the event, the Chairman, Lagos chapter of APC, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the parley was organised by Governor Sanwo-Olu to interface with the party’s candidates and major stakeholders of the party ahead of the July 12 local government elections.

The APC boss appealed to members and stakeholders to support the party candidates to ensure their victory at the polls, and make President Tinubu proud.

“Let’s work together as one big family; today our leader is the President of Nigeria, and we need to make him proud on July 12,” he said.

Also speaking, the Leader of the GAC, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, appealed to all the candidates to emulate the good works of President Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu, saying that they should be more concerned about bequeathing dividends of democracy to the people.

“I want you to emulate the good works of our President when he was Lagos State Governor and the current Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Don’t be eager to acquire wealth and riches. Be more concerned about bequeathing dividends of democracy to the people,” Olusi said.

