Dangote donates N250m to Mokwa flood victims

Africa’s richest man and founder of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has donated N250 million to victims of the Mokwa flood disaster.

Dangote made the donation when he paid a condolence visit to Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, at the Niger State Liaison Office, Abuja, to commiserate with him over the loss of lives and properties in the unfortunate incident.

The visit forms part of high-profile sympathy visits by individuals, governments, and corporate bodies to the state governor to identify with the government and people of the state since the devastating Mokwa flood occurred.

The governor, along with other high-ranking officials, received Alhaji Aliko Dangote and thanked him for the kind gesture.

This is coming a day after the the Mokwa Flood Relief Support Group appealed for a concerted effort to end flood disaster and the attendant loss of lives and property in Mokwa town.

An appeal by the Group came in the wake of the flood disaster that occurred in the town which claimed many lives and destroyed property worth billions of naira and rendered many homeless.

The Group’s Chairman, Assistant Controller-General of Customs, Alhaji Ahmed Nasir,(Rtd.) stated that the flood disaster highlighted the urgency to address key concerns, adding that beyond the immediate relief measure, the federal government and Niger State government should institute proactive action plans and undertake infrastructure improvements to address flooding menace in Mokwa and environs.

Alhaji Ahmed Nasir said the Mokwa Flood Relief Support Group was appreciative of the Federal Government and the Niger State government for their strategic support and timely response to the unfortunate incident.

The Group, which comprises of some prominent indigenes of Mokwa Town, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving N2 billion resettlement fund and 20 trucks of grains for the flood victims as well as a transformer for Mokwa Town.

