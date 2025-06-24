Police recover AK-47 rifle as three die in Kwara kidnap incident

Three persons, including a member of a kidnap gang, a kidnap victim, and a member of a local vigilance team, have been confirmed killed in a kidnap incident at Kokori Village, Baruten Local Government Area, Kwara State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that a gang of armed men, numbering four, stormed the residence of one Alhaji Dauda Isma’il, a 45-year-old transporter and farm produce merchant from Takare Area, Okuta, on Sunday and abducted him after shooting sporadically into the air.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, said a joint search team comprising operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, vigilantes, and local hunters encountered the kidnappers at Korori Village in the local government area on Monday at about 7:00 a.m. during a follow-up operation.

‎”A fierce gun duel ensued, wherein one of the kidnappers was neutralised during the exchange of gunfire, his AK-47 rifle loaded with 13 rounds of live ammunition was recovered, while the remaining suspects fled into the bush and are currently being trailed.

‎”Sadly, a vigilante named Haruna Tasusuno sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was rushed to the General Hospital, Okuta, where he was later confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty.

ALSO READ: Dangote donates N250m to Mokwa flood victims

‎”The kidnap victim, Alhaji Dauda Isma’il, was later found in the bush in a pool of blood with multiple machete cuts. He was also confirmed dead at the hospital,” the police spokesperson said.

The Kwara State Police Command also informed members of the public of the tragic incident involving the kidnapping and subsequent killing of Alhaji Dauda Isma’il, a 45-year-old transporter and farm produce merchant from Takare Area, Okuta, Baruten Local Government Area, Kwara State.

The statement further noted that the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Adekimi Ojo, “commended the bravery and swift response of police operatives of the command, and other sister security agencies, while also commiserating with the entire family of the deceased kidnap victim and vigilante personnel, praying for the repose of their souls and assures members of the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.

‎”We call on residents to remain calm and vigilant and to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies by providing useful information to aid our investigation.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE