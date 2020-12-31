Lagos govt to deploy Smart LED lighting across metropolis

Lagos State government is set to take another giant step in actualising its vision for a Greater Lagos by replacing all streetlights in the state with Smart LED lighting as part of the Streetlight Retrofit Project and in furtherance of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

The State Commissioner for Energy & Mineral Resources, Engr Olalere Odusote, disclosed this on Thursday a statement made available to newsmen, saying that the project was designed to leverage private sector partnerships to accelerate infrastructure interventions in making the state a 21st Century Economy.

Odusote further disclosed that the state government had concluded arrangements to execute a Streetlight Infrastructure Agreement with LEDCo Limited for the retrofit of existing conventional High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) streetlight installations across the state to Smart Light Emitting Diode (Smart LED) lights for the Streetlight Retrofit Project.

According to him, one of the features of the LED lighting system is the use of significantly lower energy to produce the same amount of luminosity, saying it was determined, in the pilot phase of the project, that LED lighting resulted in a reduction of up to 60per cent of the operations and maintenance costs of streetlight infrastructure.

The commissioner further stated that a smart LED streetlight system is one of the enabling technologies for a Smart City, pointing out that the intelligent nature of this street lighting system enables remote management of streetlight assets and ensures enhanced performance management.

He averred that as Lagos State evolves to a Smart City, the utilisation of smart and energy-efficient streetlights was vital for improved government service delivery in areas of security of lives and property of Lagosians as well as a reduction in Co2 emissions from reduced energy consumption of energy-efficient luminaires, while also improving socio-economic activities in the state by enabling a functional 24-hour economy.

Odusote maintained that the Streetlight Retrofit Project, which full implementation is expected to span six months with an estimated project completion timeline of June 2021, underpins the present administration’s commitment to ensure full public lighting coverage across the state.

He stressed that the expected cost savings from the proposed retrofit in the medium to long term would be further utilised for the expansion of streetlight network across Lagos towards achieving full lighting coverage for all Class A and B roads as well as designated public spaces.​

LEDCo Limited is a Private Limited Liability Company duly incorporated under the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, formed by Low Energy Designs, UK, a leading Smart LED lights manufacturing and installation company with over 12 years of experience as a pioneer manufacturer of LED lighting in Europe and extensive LED engineering experience in the delivery of LED lighting across the world.

