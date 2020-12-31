Brace up for challenges ahead in 2021, Cleric charges Nigerians

The Senior Pastor of Victory Life Bible Church (VLBC), Apostle Lawrence Achudume, has charged Nigerians to brace up for the numerous challenges inherent in the Year 2021.

Achudume in his new year message noted that Nigerians will be confronted with many challenges ranging from insecurity to bad economy while submitting that the wicked ones will thrive in their dealings.

The cleric, however, maintained that those who keep their faith in God would survive the difficult times without much ado.

He insisted that the crime rate would be very alarming, coupled with killings of innocent ones by politicians to fortify their powers.

Achudume said: “Evil will continue to thrive, there will be more evil machination that will come on board on earth. Some supposed group of people believe that the world will not get better until the world ends.

“But there are people that will be exempted from the instructions of man. Expect God to do the best as contained in the Book of Isaiah 16…”arise, shine for the light has come”

“Crime will increase. People will get involved in all manners of criminal activities to make ends meet. We will keep praying for the people and the nation. Science has its limits. Anything human has its limit. The only thing that does not have a limit is God. The only thing that can help man to survive Is God’s grace on a man’s life.

“Crisis will continue as long the economy of nations are going down. Americans are also entering depression.”

