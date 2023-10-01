The Lagos State government has vowed to stop illegal dredging operations and flush out those operating without government permits in the dredging sector from the state.

The State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, made this known during a meeting with the members of the Executive Council of the Dredgers’ Association of Nigeria (DAN), Lagos State chapter.

According to him, the meeting was called to seek the cooperation of the association in enforcing guidelines regulating dredging activities and to declare Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s zero tolerance for illegal dredging operations in the state.

The commissioner described the meeting as a familiarization forum to interact with members of the association and get first-hand information on how dredging activities can be improved upon with the view to maintain the state’s waterfronts and prevent environmental degradation.

Bush-Alebiosu, while soliciting their support in sanitizing dredging activities in the state, vowed that the state would not condone the spate of illegal dredging activities being carried out in every nook and cranny of the state, expressing the readiness of government officials to begin enforcement activities soon.

He warned that anybody caught violating dredging laws and regulations of the state would be prosecuted, urging members of the association to obtain all necessary permits and regularize their operations, immediately.

The commissioner assured them of the government’s readiness to stand by the association in carrying out their lawful activities and also support them in all they do to ensure good waterfronts in Lagos State.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Kehinde Gbajumo, in his remarks, Mr Kehinde Gbajumo, expressed his delight that the state executive members of the association were present at the meeting, saying this would go a long way in conveying the views of the state government to their members.

He equally noted that dredging activities in the state were “no longer business as usual,” saying that the ministry was now all out to enforce the laws regulating dredging activities and, therefore, the need for members of the association to comply with the guidelines.

In his response, the President of the Dredgers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Bature Akpomejero, pledged the group’s support and cooperation to the state government in getting rid of illegal dredgers in the state.

This was just as he solicited the support of the ministry for proper regularization of dredging activities to curb the menace caused by activities of illegal dredgers on the environment.

Besides, Akpomejero also urged the ministry to look into the issue of overloading of trucks by dredgers and those moving wet sand on the roads, which he said caused a lot of damage to the roads.

Secretary general of the association, Richard Ntan, also, in his own submission, assured the ministry of maximum cooperation and collaboration of the association, adding that members were ready to cooperate with the government.

DAN scribe, however, called for more such meetings with the ministry to be able to iron out grey areas affecting their operations while fashioning out areas of mutual benefit between dredgers and the state government.

The dredging operation terms and conditions were later distributed to the members of the association to further enlighten them on their obligations to the state.

