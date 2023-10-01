As Nigeria marks its 63rd independence anniversary, a political group, Christian Youths in Politics (CYP), emphasises the need to make concerted efforts to restore key factors that previously helped unify the nation.

The group urged Nigerians to shun divisiveness and strive for unity and peaceful coexistence. As part of these efforts, they are organising a ‘Maiden Peaceful Coexistence Conference’ in Lagos on October 28, 2023.

Addressing a press conference over the weekend, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, Chairman of the Planning Committee of the Conference, stated that the group is well aware of the void created by the long-standing disunity in the country, which has had a debilitating effect on the nation’s development.

This realisation has prompted the group to organise the Nigerian Peaceful Coexistence Conference. Oguntoyinbo emphasised, “We remain committed to promoting peaceful coexistence in the country through continued dialogue and collaboration among all stakeholders.”

He projected that well over 1,000 participants from diverse backgrounds, religious shades, and beliefs would come together to discuss issues related to peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

The proposed conference programme will include keynote speeches, plenary sessions, panel discussions, and breakout sessions, providing participants with avenues to familiarise themselves with the issues confronting the nation and propose lasting solutions.

“The conference will highlight the need for greater inter-religious and inter-ethnic dialogue and emphasise the importance of promoting tolerance and understanding among Nigerians from different backgrounds.”

Participants will also discuss ways to combat hate speech, discrimination, and violence in the country.

Ambassador Kolawole Princess, a Board of Trustees member of the group, mentioned that expected attendees at the conference include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar; the wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde; and officials of the Lagos State Government, among other dignitaries.

