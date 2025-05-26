Lagos govt relocates Okobaba sawmill

The Lagos State Government, under the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, has successfully relocated the Sawmill in Oko Baba, Ebute Metta, to the purpose-built Timberville, Agbowa-Ikosi.

The Special Adviser, e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, made this known on Monday during the Ministerial Press Briefing of the Offices of e-GIS and Urban Development at Alausa, Ikeja.

The Special Adviser said that the effort to relocate the sawmill to a more functional environment, which had been on for over a decade, had been brought to a logical conclusion by the Sanwo-Olu Administration with the operational completion of the Timberville and the successful relocation of saw millers to the new site, where they now operate their activities.

He said: “In terms of infrastructural development, we have been able to achieve the operational completion of Timberville Agowa Ikosi and handed over to the saw millers 204 band saw sheds, 204 sales offices and 260 units of 2-bedroom flats, in addition to other facilities such as the log preparation area, boom area, 200 auxiliary sheds and other supporting facilities like eight 500KVA power transformers.”

He added that a regeneration plan was underway for Okobaba to transform the environment where the sawmillers relocated from while assuring that other urban market relocation efforts were receiving the deserved attention of the state government.

