The Lagos State rescue authorities discovered the lifeless body of Tajudeen Amololo, a drainage worker, after a five-day search effort.

Tajudeen was trapped in an underground tunnel at Onipanu Bus Stop near Fadeyi in Lagos while he was working to clear the drainage system.

Despite launching a search and rescue operation promptly, it took five days to locate Tajudeen. The rescue team’s perseverance was evident as they remained focused on the operation, despite its challenging nature.

ALSO READ:EFCC to Embassies: Don’t charge visa, other services in dollar

On the 10th of May, 2024, at approximately 5:53 pm, Tajudeen’s body was recovered from the underground tunnel.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, provided this update, stating that Tajudeen was found deceased. LASEMA’s officials promptly bagged the recovered body and handed it over to LAMATA Drain Ducks for further processing.

In light of this tragic incident, LASEMA recommended that “adequate safety measures should be entrenched in the operations of the drain ducks” to prevent similar accidents in the future.