Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has said that the numerous road projects embarked upon across the state would complement the agricultural revolution of the state government.

The governor, who stated this at the groundbreaking ceremony of the 5 km Lemu township road in Gbako Local Government Area of the state, said his administration would ensure that roads across the state are expanded to reduce travel time and ease the movement of goods and services.

He reiterated his administration’s drive to achieve the target of food security, stressing that the state government would provide necessary farm inputs to farmers in the state in line with his agricultural revolution.

The governor revealed that interventions would also come in the water sector, health, and housing, all geared towards improving the livelihoods of residents.

He used the medium to call on all legislators and critical stakeholders in the state to come together and strive for the common goal of moving the state forward.

The Chairman of Gbako Local Government Council, Alhaji Alhassan Batagi, commended Governor Bago for his New Niger initiative and appreciated him for extending his infrastructural projects to rural areas to promote the growth and development of rural areas.

The contractor in charge of the 5 km Lemu township road assured the state government of quality and timely completion of the project in accordance with stipulated terms.