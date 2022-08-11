Lagos disbands M.O.T taskforce, asks motorists to report unauthorised operations

The Lagos State Government, on Thursday, announced the disbandment of its M.O.T Taskforce team. This is even as it asked motorists to report any illegal activities of the M.O.T Taskforce for possible arrest and prosecution.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Transportation to the Lagos State Governor, Honourable Sola Giwa, the State said that the ban is not an excuse for drivers to disobey the traffic laws of the State as the Law will still take its course.

According to the statement, “The Lagos Ministry of Transportation has placed an indefinite ban on the operations of its enforcement team tagged M.O.T TASKFORCE.

“The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon Sola Giwa, who made this known also stated that the decision was reached after a thorough appraisal and review of the enforcement teams operating under the Ministry of Transportation which he said needed to be scaled down.

“Based on this new directive, the public is hereby enjoined to report the activities of any unauthorised enforcement team disguising to be M.O.T TASKFORCE to the Ministry of Transportation for onward report to the Police for possible prosecution.

“Giwa who further explained that the ban has become expedient as part of measures to streamline transportation enforcement in Lagos State for better effectiveness in line with global best practices cautioned that the ban is not an excuse for drivers to disobey the traffic laws of the State as the Law will still take its course.

“The Special Adviser averred that Traffic Management and Transportation is not only a cardinal pillar in the THEMES development agenda of the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu but also the first. He alluded to the need for a continuous boost of the socio-economic prosperity of the State, hence the need to readjust the enforcement strategy for better performance.

“Giwa appealed to Lagosians to cooperate with the Lagos State Government in its effort to abate the traffic situation in the State assuring that a lot is going on behind the scene to bring much-desired change into the Transport sector.”

