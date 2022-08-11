FG directs RMRDC to transform to revenue generating agency

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, has directed Governing Board of Raw Materials Research and Development Council, to ensure that Raw Materials are transformed into finished and revenue-generating products.

Dr Adeleke said this during the inauguration of the Governing Board of Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) today in his office, Abuja.

The Minister called on the members of the Board to be grateful to Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, for choosing them out of millions of Nigerians and appealed to them to work assiduously towards industrialization and meaningful progress of the country.

He noted that meaningful progress cannot be achieved in the absence of peace, unity and collaboration in any organisation and enjoined them to work as a team in order to achieve the national progressive goal.

He further said that the Board should use its wealth of experience to lift the Agency to greater height, adding that potential remains potential until translated into a useful product.

The Minister warned that the Board should not interfere with the daily administration of the organisation, rather make policies that can drive the growth of the Agency.

Dr Adeleke then encouraged the Board members to work with “5Cs principles” which are collaboration, communication, cooperation, coordination and cordiality to contribute its quota toward the development and growth of the country.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI)Chief Henry Ikoh in his remarks, said that Board Members are selected based on track records as Nigeria is moving from a resource to a knowledge-based economy.

He assured them that FMSTI will always encourage them and work with (RMRDC) for meaningful progress.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Monilola Udoh assured the members of the ministry’s readiness to ensure the success of the organisation.

To this end, the Chairman of the Governing Board, Hon Isa Sadiq Acida, in his acceptance address said that Governing Board considers today a golden opportunity for its members to make a mark in the economic development of Nigeria.

He further stated that Raw Materials, Research and Development Council is an important catalyst in bringing about speedy growth and development in the country through its mandate of development and utilization of Nigerian industrial raw materials.





He also reiterated that raw materials and development will make a greater impact on the nation’s economy by ensuring that more resources are harnessed to build our industrial and agricultural sectors which will improve our balance of payment in International Trade and raise the living standard of Nigerians.