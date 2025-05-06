Lagos Assembly directs security agencies to intensify intelligence gathering

Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohunda Jimoh and other security Agencies to intensify intelligence gathering with latest security apparatus and as well take decisive actions, including the arrest and rehabilitation of miscreants extorting motorists across the State.

During the plenary session on Tuesday, Hon. Ganiyu Sanni presented a resolution under the Matter of Urgent Public Importance. He decried the rising cases of extortion by street urchins and miscreants on the roads of Lagos.

He further describes the situation as unacceptable and calls for urgent intervention to protect road users.

Supporting the motion, Hon. Kehinde Joseph noted that this growing trend poses a serious threat to the safety and sanity of road transportation in the State.

Emphasizing the need for active surveillance, Hon. Desmond Elliot suggested the involvement of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), noting that many of the offenders act under the influence of hard substances.

Lending his voice, Hon. Aro Moshood urged the Commissioner of Police to deploy some officers mainly for dedicated road monitoring. “It is high time the government takes the bull by the horns.” He said.

Commending the mover of the motion, Hon. Adebola Shabi called on Local Government Chairmen to devise effective strategies to combat the menace.

He further recommended the installation of CCTV cameras at identified black spots and creation of more employment for the youths.

Subsequently, Hon. Obafemi Saheed expressed that the government has invested heavily in security and we must not let this trend continue.

In an unrelated development, the House mandated all the sub committees to carry out its functions effectively and commence the quarterly review of the Y2025 Budget immediately to ensure timely assessment, and avoid spillovers. In the same vein, the Committee on Economic Planning and Budget is to report its findings in no time to the House.

Thereafter the House adjourns Sine die.

