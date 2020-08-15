Ladies react after Toke Makinwa advised arrogant women on IG

Popular and controversial Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and author, Toke Makiwa has shaken the table once again as she said many arrogant ladies may not find their helpmates and husbands because of their pride and too much ‘packaging’.

35-year-old Toke who is known for her luxury lifestyle as an ‘independent woman, who doesn’t need a man’, seems to be changing course as she dazed her fans with talks on why ladies who think they don’t need a man and are arrogant should bring down their ‘shoulder-pad’.

“Some of you, your shoulder-pad is too high, drop it, there is nothing under the shoulder-pad, why is it so high? I know we have to pose as ladies because, yes, it is part of our DNA, but some of you pose too much, your future husband left you because you are posing. I know there is confidence, but you are just being arrogantly stupid for what?

“You are hungry, you don’t have money, so why are you acting like you have arrived, that is packaging gone wrong. I know who I am, I can’t this, I can’t that, it is that I can’t that is killing you,” she said.

This did not go down well with many of her female followers, as some saw her advice as being misleading having being an advocate of women standing on their own and not needing a man to succeed. One of her followers with the username ‘the_black_woman’ said: “Aunty Toke stay in one place, so that you will not suffer 600 years. It was you that said we should do igara chicken and show these men pepper, it is the same you now that is saying we should calm down”.

Another follower with the name ‘Graice’ said: “How can you be shaking a table you are standing on, this woman is confused.”

Toke is known for hosting ‘The Morning Drive’ on radio and for her YouTube vlog series ‘Toke Moments’. Toke is still unmarried 3 years on after she got separated from her ex-husband, Maje Ayinda in 2017.

