Lack of training, proper orientation of drivers causing more tanker accidents ― PTD chairman

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), branch of Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Otunba Salman Oladiti has lamented the lack of training and proper orientation of tanker drivers as one of the many factors causing multiple road accidents of petroleum tankers in the country.

He made this known to Tribune Online on Friday via telephone interview.

Oladiti explained that there is a need for the members to be continuously trained and retrained in order not to derail from the recognized safety procedures and guidelines.

He, therefore, stated that the training and retraining exercise of its members would resume immediately after the federal government declares a drastic reduction in the coronavirus rate in the country.

“It looks like the accident is coming back again which we don’t pray for.

“We feel the impact of the coronavirus as it has affected us in training and re-training of our members.

“During training, you have to be telling them that they should not relent. You need to tell the Tanker drivers to check themselves in order to ensure that they are following the laid down procedure during a particular period.

“By the time they tell you that they are okay and that the accident reduced drastically and then you tell them to do more.

“They would not want to record accidents anymore and know that the leadership is monitoring them.

“By the time the federal Government declared COVID-19 has reduced drastically, we shall reintroduce the training of our members.

“We cut across the nation and we cannot sideline any area when we start our training because we train between 10,000 and 15,000 Tanker Drivers.” He said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman charged the Federal Government to take safety and security seriously in order to make Nigeria a better place.

Salman explained that Federal Government should continue with their road infrastructure because without it the country cannot develop.

“Federal Government should take the issue of safety and security as an important issue so that Nigeria can be a better place to live.

“Federal Government should continue with their road infrastructure because without it the country cannot develop,” he said.

