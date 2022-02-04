Nigerian leaders honour Shonekan at burial, Osinbajo says he lived an extraordinary life

Nigerians from all walks of life including former Head of State, General Yakubu Ggowon; former President Goodluck Jonathan, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors of Lagos, Ogun, Edo, former governors, ministers, among others, on Friday, honoured former head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

They converged at his funeral service held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos State, which was presided over by the Pprimate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Mmost Reverend Henry Ndukuba, assisted by retired Primate Jasper Akinola and other bishops and retired bishops.

At the service, Osinbajo said that the late Shonekan lived an extraordinary life, adding that he had respect for all and there was a way he carried himself through life.

Osinbajo also described him as a man of destiny just like Nigeria is a nation of destiny.

While reeling off many quotes of the deceased, Professor Osinbajo attributed the quote “If your country needs you, give everything and go and help” to the late icon.

He added that the deceased believed that national development was achievable if there was a deep collaboration between the public and private sector.

“I extend sincere condolences to his immediate family. Thank you for giving him room to serve this nation and humanity at large,” Osinbajo said.