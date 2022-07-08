Labour party to unlock land asset for national production ― Obi

Presidential candidate of the Nigerian Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has said the land asset of Nigeria would be turned into a sustainable factor of economic development that would dwarf the revenue being generated from oil.

He said this in Abuja, where he unveiled the vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Sen. Yusuf Ahmed Datti a 2019 aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi said part of the wasting revenue of Nigeria is hidden in the untapped assets of land which are seen daily by Nigerians, even the politicians and policymakers who fly around the country, particularly in the Northern region.

He said the Labour party would fight corruption through a blockade of leakages that would trap revenue that is lost to provide services to Nigerians.

According to him, there would be more funds for Nigerians when all holes are plucked to grow the economy and make for the development of the country.

He maintained that the Choice of Datti provided him with the opportunity to get someone of like mind who believed that public funds must be used for the public good.

“Datti is somebody who has the same mindset that public money should be used for the public good.

“If you come into the government today and decide to stop the leakage first. You will get more and progress more than looking back.

On his part, the Vice Presidential candidate said he accepted the nomination and would be fully part of the joint ticket on a mission to rescue Nigeria through the genuine fight against corruption.

“My task is simple and it is to accept this nomination and this candidacy. Just before I do that. I should normally, give justification as follows: the undeniable, unchallengeable fundamental reason for being on this ticket, is to rescue Nigeria.

“It goes logically, I would have seen that you can only rescue that which is in trouble. Nigeria is in a great deal of trouble. I cannot afford not to be part of the movement to rescue Nigeria.

“The second reason is that I believe in the greatness of Nigeria. I believe there will be peace and prosperity. I believe the Nigerian people will unite.

“Having come from an educational background. I belong to the system in which you walk into a classroom after one hour you come out a changed person.





“Ever since I met His Excellency, Peter Obi, I have been changing every time you guys send me a message and I will continue to disseminate that.

“And you only get this message from somebody who is knowledgeable. Somebody who researches when I hear anything. I know it when I hear a valuable thing. I know it and I cannot let it pass the fertile land in the North, is the crude oil of Nigeria much more nationalist.

“I see a brighter future for Nigeria from such comments. Then I want to justify from the angle of the individuals who were motivated by success in the private sector and fought and became a governor for eight years.

“And since after those eight years has maintained integrity and honour to this day is one that will not fail in campaign promises to Nigerians,” Datti stated.

