Eid-el-Kabir: Anambra CP felicitates Muslims, enjoins residents to be law-abiding and remain security conscious

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, Mr Echeng Echeng, has felicitated Muslim faithful worldwide, especially in Anambra State on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

He further enjoins the good people of the State to be law-abiding, vigilant and security conscious at all times.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure a secure, peaceful and hitch-free celebration, the Command has intensified confidence-building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential areas, places of worship and places of public resort.

The Command is also collaborating with other Security Agencies and Stakeholders within the State to provide adequate security and safety during and after the festive period.

The CP while wishing the Muslim Community a peaceful and happy Eid-el-Kabir Celebration, also entreats them to use this period of the festivity to pray for the peace and security of the State and the Nation at large.

In the event of security assistance or emergency, the Command can always be reached through 07039194332. The ‘NPF rescue me’ app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively.

His message was contained in a statement, issued to Tribune Online in Awka, on Friday, by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

