The Labour Party has dissolved the 11-Man Labour Party Peace, Security and Conflict Resolution Committee (LP-SPCRC) empowered to engage and drive sustainable peace in the party.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) reiterated this in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi.

The eleven-man committee was led by retired AIG Charles Ugomuoh (retd) said that the FCT High Court Restraining Order of 5th April 2023 consequentially dissolved all the committees and structures set up previously by the Abured Labour Party.

The Statement said the National Working Committee of the Labour Party has long established a security and dispute resolution committee which replaced the security and conflict committee.

Therefore it asked the Ugomuoh committee to desist from entertaining matters of the Labour Party for resolution when it has itself as a committee been dissolved by the Apapa-led NWC of the Labour Party.

The Statement reads in Part: “That while we in the National Working Committee, NWC appreciate your modest efforts at restoring peace to the party at large.





“We want to remind members of your dissolved committee that Abure has continued in contempt of the FCT High Court Restraining Order from 6th April 2023 till today.

“That for the avoidance of doubt, the National Working Committee, NWC, under the Leadership of Alhaji Lamidi Bashiru Apapa shall sooner than later, set up the LP Peace, Security & Dispute Resolution Panel, LP-PSDRP to look into certain areas of concerns in the lingering dispute.

Arabambi, in the statement, emphasizes that “Let it be noted that Alhaji Lamidi Bashiru Apapa is the Acting National Chairman of Labour Party, LP with effect from 6th April 2023 and ratified by NEC on 3rd May 2023 in Bauchi, Bauchi State.

“That the Labour Party LP National Executive Council, NEC meeting on 3rd May 2023 in Bauchi state suspended Barr Julius Abure, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, Ojukwu Clement, and Mrs Oluchi Okpara as National Chairman, National Secretary, National Organizing Secretary, and National Treasurer.

This was “in line with the FCT High Court Restraining Order of 5th April 2023 and dissolved all the committees and structures set up previously by the Julius Abure-led administration, including your LP-PSCR committee.”

The statement further said, “The FCT High Court Order restraining Julius Abure and three (3) others must be fully complied with.”

“That the Matter of illegal and unlawful substitution of Labour Party candidates in INEC portal by Julius Abure and Umar Farouk Ibrahim is a criminal matter that bothers on the Nigeria Police Force FCID Investigation & Forensic Audit Report indictment for Forgery, Perjury, and criminal conspiracy.

“That the above case and issues of Forgery, Perjury, and criminal conspiracy are before the police and will be exhausted fully by the courts.

“That every National Working Committee member’s administrative duties that Julius Abure usurped shall be restored and remedied financially and otherwise,” the statement stated.

The NWC of the Party said for the avoidance of doubt, the members of the Charles Ugomuoh committee include AIG Ezekiel Zang (retd), Brig. Gen. Enang Essien (retd) and Chief Barr. Friday Ibadan.

Other members are ACG Walter C. Akubiroh (retd), ACP Abdulkadir Zubairu (Retd), Chief Patrick Okomiso, and Mr Sanuel.

Others are SP Engr Sille -Ezeimo (rated) Mrs Comfort Okorokwo and Dr Dyuoke O Kenneth.

